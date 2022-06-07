Joker 2 confirmed by director Todd Phillips

The Clown Prince of Crime is coming back for another solo movie. Joker writer and director, Todd Phillips posted a photo on Instagram of a script cover confirming that he’s currently working on Joker 2 — or as the script calls it Joker: Folie à Deux.

Along with Phillips’ script photo, he also included a picture of the Joker himself, Joaquin Phoenix reading the script. This seemingly confirms that Phoenix will be back to reprise his role in the sequel to the 2019 film. Also returning for the sequel is Phillips’ co-writer Scott Silver, whose credit appears on the script for the sequel.

Another unknown for Joker 2 is what exactly the plot might be. The script’s title of Joker: Folie à Deux is a psychological term that refers to a mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually in the same family. Based on the plot of the first movie, and that Thomas Wayne could be Joker’s real father, it’s entirely possible that this movie could introduce Batman and connect him to the Joker with the Folie à Deux idea, suggesting a connection that’s even more than familial.

Of course, to know for sure what the movie will be about, we’ll have to wait for a bit more information.