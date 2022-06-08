 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Black Adam’s first trailer shows The Rock’s reluctant superhero

Plus our first look at Hawkman

By Austen Goslin
DC has given fans a few sneak previews of The Rock’s new superhero movie in the past, but the first full trailer for Black Adam has finally arrived. This new look at the movie shows Dwayne Johnson’s superhero in action, along with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. Black Adam is set to hit theaters on Oct. 21.

In past comics, Black Adam has been one of the chief antagonists for Shazam!, but it doesn’t seem like he’s a full-on villain in this movie. Instead, the movie seems to be positioning him as something of an antihero who definitely wants you to know that he kills people.

The movie will also star Sarah Shahi (Old School) as Adrianana Tomaz, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as the size-changing Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers) as Cyclone. Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) and written by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage), Rory Haines (The Mauritanian), and Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian).

