How to watch Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley’s summer showcase promises more from Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, Cuphead, and more

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Summer Game Fest returns for 2022 on Thursday, June 9, starting with a livestream event that promises a “cross-industry showcase of announcements and games.” That stream will kick off at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT, and viewers can watch live via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.

(Viewers can also watch Summer Game Fest 2022’s livestream at select IMAX theaters across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., but you’re probably gonna watch this on a computer.)

Thursday’s show, which is expected to run between 90 minutes and two hours, will feature “a couple of new game announcements” and some surprises, host Geoff Keighley said earlier this week. But he cautioned that Summer Games Fest will primarily focus on previously announced games. Confirmed to appear at the Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, One Piece Odyssey, and The Callisto Protocol.

Immediately following the Summer Game Fest livestream will be a new showcase from iam8bit and Double Fine Productions, called Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, where the focus will be on new and announced indie games. The Day of the Devs showcase will reveal a new game from Monument Valley developer ustwo games alongside new trailers, updates, and game announcements.

For a longer list of events, including publisher and community games showcases, check out Polygon’s guide to the “Not-E3” summer games schedule.

Summer Game Fest 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

