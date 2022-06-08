 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Ghostbusters animated series coming to Netflix

Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan will executive produce the series

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
The Ghostbusters logo Image: Columbia Pictures

Netflix and Sony Pictures are co-producing a new Ghostbusters animated series. The official announcement kicked off Netflix’s Geeked Week presentation on Wednesday, with the series itself slated to premiere on Netflix.

The series will be produced in conjunction with Sony’s production company Ghost Corps, Inc., with Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman and writer-producer Gil Kenan serving as executive producers. As a part of today’s Ghostbusters Day celebration, which marks the 38th anniversary of the original film, Reitman and Kenan are expected to reveal more about what fans can expect from the future of the Ghostbusters franchise.

The currently untitled series will join a growing library of animated content on Netflix, including The Cuphead Show!, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Cocomelon, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and more.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Call of Duty: Warzone’s content will not transfer to Warzone 2.0

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Modern Warfare 2 revealed in new Call of Duty trailer

By Austen Goslin
/ new

League of Legends show Arcane’s creation to be highlighted in upcoming series

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The eerie trailer for the sci-fi movie Vesper gives us serious Annihilation vibes

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

Sci-fi game Stray delivers the ultimate fantasy: a cat who listens

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Black Adam’s first trailer shows The Rock’s reluctant superhero

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon