Super cute management sim Bear and Breakfast launching in July

Coming July 28 on Windows PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch

By Nicole Carpenter
Bear and Breakfast, one of Polygon’s most anticipated games of 2022, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on July 28. A new trailer debuted with the launch date during Summer Game Fest’s Day of the Devs broadcast.

As it turns out, running a bed and breakfast is a little harder than it looks. Well, now we know!

From developer Gummy Cat, Bear and Breakfast first debuted during a Nintendo Indie World presentation in 2020, and instantly charmed the audience with its premise. That premise, of course, is that you’re a bear named Hank, who is opening a bed and breakfast with his friends. The game will have management sim elements a la 1997 classic Theme Hospital, with a linear story told alongside ... something to do with a creepy presence, deep within the woods.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of anything else I’d rather do than help a scruffy little bear rustle up some business in the woods. Part of that job, as Gummy Cat showed off in the new trailer, is cooking for guests via a mini-game. It looks perfect.

