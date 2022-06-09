Everything shown at Summer Game Fest’s Day of the Devs

Following Summer Game Fest, Double Fine and iam8bit queued up for the 10th anniversary of indie showcase Day of the Devs. As usual, the broadcast curated a vibrant selection of indie games in development — everything from cute management sims to viral train-horror games.

In total, 16 games were showcased during the event, all of which we’ve rounded up below, with everything you need to know — trailers, release dates, and expected platform launches.

Time Flies, from Michael Frei (Kids) and Raphaël Munoz, is described as part-open world, part flight simulator — and you play as a fly. It’s expected out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Windows PC in 2023.

From developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Thunderful, Planet of Lana is a “cinematic puzzle adventure” sci-fi game coming to Windows PC and Xbox in 2022.

You may remember Choo-Choo Charles, a terrifying train horror game, after it went viral in 2021. It still looks horrifying, and is expected out in 2022 from developer Two Star Games.

Escape Academy, a game about a school for escape-room experts, is launching on July 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.

Household object puzzle game A Little to the Left showcased its sorting, stacking, and organizational puzzles during Day of the Devs. It’s expected out on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

Bear and Breakfast, the cutest bed-and-breakfast management sim, will launch on July 28 on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

Animal Well is a trippy puzzle game, and its trailer is actually a puzzle. The first 10 folks to figure it out win the game. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam.

Roots of Pacha, from developer Soda Den, is a farming simulator set in the stone age. Yes, there are woolly mammoths. A demo for the game is available on Steam.

Naiad, a swimming nymph puzzle game, is coming in 2022 to Windows PC. It looks gorgeous, and full of serene water environments rendered in lovely colors.

Monument Valley and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure developer ustwo games announced Desta: The Memories Between. It’s got turn-based game mechanics embedded within its unique story.

SCHiM is a very stylish 3D platforming game that has players jumping from shadow to shadow.

Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island

Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island is still a few years away, but looks promising: You play as a fox that’s traveling with a frog.

Goodbye World is an indie game about indie game creators, created using pixel art mimicking Super NES and Gameboy Advance games. It’s expected out later this year.

Do you want to make a creature out of bones and organs? Yes? (It’s surprisingly cute.) Then Birth is the puzzle game for you. Birth is expected out in August.

In this platforming adventure game, you enter a dream world filled with toys, candy and stuffed animals, and play as Little Nemo. It’s debuting on Kickstarter Thursday.

How to Say Goodbye is a game about a ghost trying to accept their recent death. It looks beautiful, like a children’s book with lots of puzzles. It’ll be released in 2022.