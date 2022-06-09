 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC looks tasty

DLC for Cuphead finally arrives on June 30

By Nicole Carpenter
Ahead of Cuphead’s new DLC release date, Studio MDHR debuted a new trailer during Summer Game Fest on Thursday. The new DLC, called The Delicious Last Course, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on June 30.

At Summer Game Fest, Studio MDHR showed off new gameplay from Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, with Ms. Chalice in combat in an icy arena against a shapeshifting boss.

Cuphead is the challenging bullet hell game inspired by 1930s animation. The DLC was originally announced for 2019, but it got delayed multiple times leading up to its release in June. Studio MDHR developers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer said in 2020 that the studio wasn’t willing to compromise its vision and quality for the DLC.

The Delicious Last Course is expected to feature a new isle, bosses, and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice, who joins Cuphead and Mugman.

Cuphead launched in 2017, and it later got adapted into a Netflix series called The Cuphead Show! in 2022.

