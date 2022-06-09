 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bloober Team reveals Layers of Fears, a psychedelic horror game coming in 2023

Bloober Team is teaming up with Anshar Studios

By Nicole Carpenter
Bloober Team’s taking another stab at its psychological and psychedelic horror franchise Layers of Fear. Layers of Fears, officially announced at Summer Game Fest on Thursday, is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Windows PC Xbox Series X in early 2023.

Bloober Team, know for its horror games, is co-developing Layers of Fears with Anshar Studios, which released an isometric cyberpunk game called Gamedec in 2021. The developers say Layers of Fears is “built upon the foundations of the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear: Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2.”

Judging from the trailer, it’s certainly got that familiar, creepy vibe. The story will not focus on one character, and instead will unravel across different generations.

“We are bringing back a franchise that is really special for us, in a new form that will give players a truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story,” Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said in a news release. “Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn’t want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We’ve worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there’s a reason why we called it Layers of Fears.”

The first Layers of Fear was released in 2016.

