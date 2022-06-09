Marvel’s Midnight Suns introduces Spider-Man and Venom to its hero-heavy lineup

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the next turn-based game from the team behind XCOM, revealed a host of new characters on Thursday. Chief among them is Peter Parker himself. Spider-Man is confirmed for this XCOM-like turn-based strategy game from Firaxis. The game also has a new release date: Oct. 7, 2022.

Thursday’s trailer introduced Venom in style, quickly chased down the mean city streets by Lilith herself — the game’s big bad. She seems to have him under her control. That’s when Peter Parker drops into the fight alongside Blade, a handful of other heroes, and player character known only as The Hunter. There was even an after-credits goof. Additional enemies that were revealed include Fallen versions of Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk.

Announced in September of 2021, Midnight Suns will let players rub shoulders with characters from across the vast Marvel Comics universe. Allies include Iron Man, Blade, Captain Marvel, and more. As The Hunter, players will have access to a customizable set of abilities, expanding on those powers as the game’s narrative unfolds. They’ll also get to become best buds with certain heroes through an ambitious interstitial role-playing mode.

Early gameplay was shown in 2021, and includes lots of details on the card-based powers that players will be able to unleash in combat. The game was originally expected to release in March 2022, but was delayed in November.

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022,” Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ development team announced at the time via Twitter. “We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and the decision did not come lightly.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch this fall for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.