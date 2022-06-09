One Piece Odyssey gets new gameplay reveal

Bandai Namco revealed a new look at One Piece Odyssey, a new JRPG based on the long-running anime and manga One Piece, on Thursday. The publisher revealed new information about the Straw Hats’ next big adventure during the Summer Game Fest livestream.

In the new footage shared during the Summer Game Fest livestream, the Straw Hats’ ship is launched high in the sky, and the crew must avoid obstacles, eventually making it through the clouds. In brief glimpses of gameplay, we can see characters exploring new locales in order to crack “hidden mysteries.”

One Piece Odyssey comes from the developer of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, ILCA Inc., and publisher Bandai Namco. The debut trailer touted an original story and character designs by Eiichiro Oda, who created the One Piece manga. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats were stranded on a sparsely populated island in our first look at the game; characters like Zoro, Usopp, Nami, and Sanji were also shown.

It’s been a big week for One Piece news. On Tuesday, Oda announced the manga would be going on a month-long hiatus so he could prepare for the 25th anniversary. Additionally, Netflix is in the process of developing a live-action adaptation of the beloved series and revealed a new look at the new at production as part of its Geeked Week presentation on Monday.

One Piece Odyssey will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2022.