Nope’s new trailer finally reveals what Jordan Peele’s latest movie is about

Jordan Peele loves keeping his movies mysterious, but the latest trailer for Nope finally gives us a bit of information on what his new movie is actually about. The trailer was released on Thursday and lets its stars like Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun look to the sky in hopes of unraveling a universal mystery. Nope is set to be released in theaters on July 22.

Based on the trailer, it seems that Kaluuya and Palmer are ranchers and Hollywood animal trainers who are always up for a good hustle. So when the two think they may have seen something strange, and maybe even alien, in the clouds, they see the perfect opportunity to sell some footage of California’s latest UFO. But it seems that whatever they saw in the sky may not actually want to be filmed.

Nope is Peele’s first movie since 2019’s Us, and the director’s third movie overall. Alongside Kaluuya, Yeun, and Palmer, Nope will also star Michael Wincott (Basquiat), Brandon Perea (The OA), Wren Schmidt (For All Mankind), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Keith David (The Thing), and Terry Notary, a gymnast and frequent motion capture performer.