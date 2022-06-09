 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Dragon Prince season 4 trailer teases the Mystery of Aaravos

The show returns after a three-year break

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Netflix’s animated series The Dragon Prince is finally back for a new season. The trailer for season 4 featured in Netflix’s Geeked Week presentation on Wednesday, revealing that the new season will be called The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos and will be released sometime later this year.

The trailer keeps the plot of the season fairly mysterious, showing the mysterious Aaravos picking up a stone figure of Viren, the show’s main villain, but not much else. Meanwhile, the trailer’s YouTube description doesn’t shed much more light on the situation:

Many questions remain following The Battle of the Storm Spire, but only one continues to haunt the very heart of Xadia: “Who is Aaravos?” Where did this enigmatic Startouch elf come from? What does he want? And what price will our heroes have to pay to stop him?

The Dragon Prince’s last season arrived on Netflix in 2019, but the show has been on hiatus since then, even with the creators promising more seasons on the way. Around the release of the previous season, one of the series’ creators, Aaron Ehasz, was accused by several women of creating a hostile working environment at Wonderstorm, the animation studio that produces The Dragon Prince.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

The biggest announcements from Summer Game Fest Live

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Super cute management sim Bear and Breakfast launching in July

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Terrifying spider-train horror game Choo-Choo Charles is coming to consoles too

By Nicole Clark
/ new

In Time Flies, you’ve got limited time to experience the world

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer launching as a stand-alone game

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

New Nightingale trailer shows card systems and survival fantasy

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon