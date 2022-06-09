The Dragon Prince season 4 trailer teases the Mystery of Aaravos

Netflix’s animated series The Dragon Prince is finally back for a new season. The trailer for season 4 featured in Netflix’s Geeked Week presentation on Wednesday, revealing that the new season will be called The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos and will be released sometime later this year.

The trailer keeps the plot of the season fairly mysterious, showing the mysterious Aaravos picking up a stone figure of Viren, the show’s main villain, but not much else. Meanwhile, the trailer’s YouTube description doesn’t shed much more light on the situation:

Many questions remain following The Battle of the Storm Spire, but only one continues to haunt the very heart of Xadia: “Who is Aaravos?” Where did this enigmatic Startouch elf come from? What does he want? And what price will our heroes have to pay to stop him?

The Dragon Prince’s last season arrived on Netflix in 2019, but the show has been on hiatus since then, even with the creators promising more seasons on the way. Around the release of the previous season, one of the series’ creators, Aaron Ehasz, was accused by several women of creating a hostile working environment at Wonderstorm, the animation studio that produces The Dragon Prince.