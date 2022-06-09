Space is moist in the latest gameplay trailer for The Callisto Protocol

Space is hard. Space with murderous robots and flesh-eating mutants is even harder, and the new gameplay trailer for The Callisto Protocol really does drive that fact home. The video arrived on Thursday during Summer Game Fest Live, showing off more of its viscous menace than ever before.

Striking Distance CEO Glen Schofield was on hand at the event to showcase the new clips of what Geoff Keighley called “raw gameplay footage” from current-gen hardware. Yep, still moist, dark, brutal, and creepy.

The Callisto Protocol comes courtesy of Striking Distance Studios, home to the creators of the original Dead Space. The sci-fi horror survival game takes place on our solar system’s most heavily cratered object, Jupiter’s moon Callisto, at a penitentiary called Black Iron Prison. It’s unclear what’s gone so terribly wrong to create such a dark, moist, and claustrophobic situation, but players will find out more by Dec. 2. That’s nearly two months before Electronic Arts’ own Dead Space remake hits store shelves, for those keeping score at home.

The Callisto Protocol is set to launch simultaneously for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.