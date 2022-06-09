Ex-StarCraft 2 devs reveal their new RTS, Stormgate

Frost Giant Studios, a team composed of many former Blizzard Entertainment developers who worked on games like StarCraft 2 and Warcraft 3, revealed its debut game on Thursday at Summer Game Fest. Stormgate is a new real-time strategy game that promises an “ever-evolving story through thrilling campaign missions where science fiction and fantasy collide.”

Stormgate was developed in Unreal Engine 5, according to the game’s Steam listing, and it will support 4K visuals and “hundreds of units in epic, large-scale wars across a variety of maps and tilesets.” Frost Giant says it aims to make real-time strategy games more approachable, lowering the skill floor while keeping the skill ceiling high. Stormgate will include 1v1, cooperative play, and a competitive ladder. Players will play as a variety of races and factions, including humans and a demonic onslaught of alien invaders.

Stormgate is free to play with a beta coming to Windows PC sometime in 2023.

Southern California-based Frost Giant Studios was founded in 2020 by Tim Morten, former production director for StarCraft 2 and Command & Conquer: Generals 2, and Tim Campbell, formerly game director of Wasteland 3 and lead campaign designer of Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne. Earlier this year, Frost Giant announced $25 million in backing to develop “the next great RTS.”