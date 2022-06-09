Share All sharing options for: Summer Game Fest 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

Host Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest event returns for 2022 on Thursday, June 9, starting with a livestream that promises a “cross-industry showcase of announcements and games.” Summer Game Fest kicks off live at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT, and viewers can watch the stream via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.

Thursday’s show is expected to run between 90 minutes and two hours, and will feature new game announcements, updates, and some surprises. Summer Games Fest will primarily focus on previously announced games, Keighley said. Confirmed to appear at the Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, One Piece Odyssey, and The Callisto Protocol.

Keep up with all the announcements below in Polygon’s StoryStream.