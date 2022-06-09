Survive a climate apocalypse in survival game Highwater

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog are asking players to venture into a bleak, flooded world in Highwater, a “narrative-driven isometric survival game” announced Thursday during Summer Game Fest.

Somewhat like in Golf Club: Wasteland, the 2018 dystopian golf game from Demagog, the ultra-rich are rumored to be evacuating the doomed world and heading to mars in Highwater. (In Golf Club: Wasteland, the ultra-rich have already left for Mars, but vacation on post-apocalyptic Earth for a breezy round of golf.)

Throughout the game’s flooded environment — which includes puzzles and turn-based combat — players try to survive long enough to hopefully sneak onboard the elite’s rocket. The trailer shows some of this, combining navigating streets by boat and visiting all sorts of post-apocalyptic locations.

Highwater is expected out in 2022. Demagog expects to show more of the game in the coming months, according to a news release, including information on the boat exploration and turn-based combat. That’s when platform details will be announced, too.