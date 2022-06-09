Junji Ito anime anthology Maniac coming to Netflix in 2023

Netflix revealed during its Geeked Week anime livestream on Wednesday that the company is working on a new anime based on the stories of horror manga artist Junji Ito. In a filmed introduction, Ito announced that the anime will premiere in 2023 and revealed some of the production designs for the series.

The series, titled Juji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, adapts 20 stories from Ito’s body of work that will be animated “for the first time.” More specifically, this new anime adapts stories from the Tomie, Sōichi, and The Hanging Balloons manga. It is not known yet which stories specifically from the Tomie and Sōichi manga, but details are slated to be revealed closer to the premiere of the anime.

This isn’t the first time Junji Ito’s work has been adapted into anime, as Ito’s 2001 supernatural horror manga Gyo was adapted by Ufotable into an animated film in 2012, while a previous animated anthology of Ito’s short stories, titled Junji Ito Collection, released in 2018. An anime adaptation of Uzumaki, Ito’s 1998 supernatural dark fantasy horror manga, is slated to air on Adult Swim this October.