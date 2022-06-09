 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Junji Ito anime anthology Maniac coming to Netflix in 2023

The series will adapt several of Ito’s most beloved horror stories for the first time

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Netflix revealed during its Geeked Week anime livestream on Wednesday that the company is working on a new anime based on the stories of horror manga artist Junji Ito. In a filmed introduction, Ito announced that the anime will premiere in 2023 and revealed some of the production designs for the series.

The series, titled Juji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, adapts 20 stories from Ito’s body of work that will be animated “for the first time.” More specifically, this new anime adapts stories from the Tomie, Sōichi, and The Hanging Balloons manga. It is not known yet which stories specifically from the Tomie and Sōichi manga, but details are slated to be revealed closer to the premiere of the anime.

This isn’t the first time Junji Ito’s work has been adapted into anime, as Ito’s 2001 supernatural horror manga Gyo was adapted by Ufotable into an animated film in 2012, while a previous animated anthology of Ito’s short stories, titled Junji Ito Collection, released in 2018. An anime adaptation of Uzumaki, Ito’s 1998 supernatural dark fantasy horror manga, is slated to air on Adult Swim this October.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

New Nightingale trailer shows card systems and survival fantasy

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Saints Row’s full character creator released free on all platforms

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Honkai: Star Rail teases palatial spaceships in new trailer

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Nightwing gets the spotlight in Gotham Knights’ newest trailer

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Bloober Team reveals Layers of Fears, a psychedelic horror game coming in 2023

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Zenless Zone Zero is a wild ‘urban action game’ from the developers of Genshin Impact

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon