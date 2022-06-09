Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel brings the Spengler family back to New York

Alongside the news of a new Ghostbusters animated series heading to Netflix, on Wednesday Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps announced that the upcoming sequel to the 2021 live-action movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife will return to the series’ home base: New York City. That means yes, the series will return to the firehouse where it all began.

Variety reported on the announcement, noting that Ghost Corps’ Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan revealed the news as part of the annual Ghostbusters Day celebration.

As part of the celebration, Reitman and Kenan also announced a new Ghostbusters animated movie in development with Sony Pictures Animation, a new location-based virtual reality game Ghostbusters VR Academy from developer Hologate, and a new Ghostbusters comic from Dark Horse. They also revealed that the upcoming Ghostbusters virtual reality game from nDreams will be heading to PlayStation VR2, in addition to the previously-announced version for Meta Quest 2.