The biggest announcements from Summer Game Fest Live

Summer Game Fest returned this year on Thursday, June 9, with a livestream event in which host Geoff Keighley showed off new game announcements, new trailers for upcoming games, and some surprising reveals.

If you didn’t catch the stream on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, or Facebook, we’ve rounded up the biggest announcements and news below.

Street Fighter 6

Just one week after officially unveiling the game, Capcom is already giving fans a new, extended look at Street Fighter 6, the company’s next-generation fighting game. On Thursday at Summer Game Fest, Capcom showed off Guile in battle against his American rival Luke and veteran fighter Ryu.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Dark Descent is a new third-person action game from Tindalos Interactive. The cinematic trailer for Dark Descent shows a small team of Colonial Marines working to move through a base of some kind. We see a team of four Marines using automatic weapons and a rocket launcher to slow — but not stop — an onrushing wave of creatures. Announced at Summer Game Fest, Aliens: Dark Descent arrives in 2023.

The Callisto Protocol

Striking Distance CEO Glen Schofield was on hand at Summer Game Fest to showcase a new trailer and gameplay footage for The Callisto Protocol — a trailer that host Geoff Keighley called the “Schofield cut” — that drives home just how dangerous space can be. The video debuted on Thursday during Summer Game Fest, showing off more of the game’s viscous menace than ever before.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

A new level for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was revealed at Summer Game Fest. The level, called Dark Water, is set on a massive cargo ship. The trailer for the ship level shows off some impressive visuals and firefights from the game, but the most notable part might be its moving cover.

Flashback 2

A cult classic platformer, developed by Microids Studio Lyon, is finally getting a sequel 30 years after the release date of the original game. Flashback 2 has a release window, too. Announced during Summer Game Fest, the game will be released in winter 2022.

Fort Solis

Two industry veterans: Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2) have teamed up to work on a new thriller game set on Mars called Fort Solis. The two announced the game on stage at Thursday’s Summer Game Fest.

The debut trailer for the game teased the concept: Space settlers have colonized Mars, but then, something goes wrong. Frantic clips of the base in a state of emergency build up to a final clip of a man saying, “Something is going on here, and I need to find out what it is.”

Routine

Sci-fi horror game Routine finally has an update after nearly a decade in development. The new trailer premiered during Summer Game Fest on Thursday. The game is heading to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Game Pass, but it doesn’t have a release date just yet.

Routine’s re-reveal trailer brings players back into its dark and creepy futuristic setting, using all in-game footage. According to a press release from developer Lunar Software, the team revived the game by rebuilding it from the ground up in order to better fit its original vision.

Stormgate

Frost Giant Studios, a team composed of many former Blizzard Entertainment developers who worked on games like StarCraft 2 and Warcraft 3, revealed its debut game on Thursday at Summer Game Fest. Stormgate is a new real-time strategy game that promises an “ever-evolving story through thrilling campaign missions where science fiction and fantasy collide.”

Highwater

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog are asking players to venture into a bleak, flooded world in Highwater, the “narrative-driven isometric survival game” announced Thursday during Summer Game Fest.

Goat Simulator 3

Coffee Stain Studios got us once again. No, this was not a trailer for Dead Island 2, it’s Goat Simulator 3 — once again riffing on a Dead Island trailer. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer debuted Thursday during Summer Game Fest.

Of course, there is no Goat Simulator 2, and calling it Goat Simulator 3 just makes sense. Chaos. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs via the Epic Games Store in 2022.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the next turn-based game from the team behind XCOM, revealed a new — and unusual — turn-based feature on Thursday. You can see more in a new gameplay trailer released during Summer Game Fest.

Cuphead’s Delicious Last Course DLC

Ahead of Cuphead’s new DLC release date, Studio MDHR debuted a new trailer during Summer Game Fest on Thursday. The new DLC, called The Delicious Last Course, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC on June 30.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a new sci-fi open-world adventure from the makers of Genshin Impact. The game follows the story of a protagonist who has embarked on an interstellar trip aboard the Astral Express. The game features a turn-based fighting system that has you assemble a team of unique fighters, each with their own different combat abilities.

Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest project from HoYoverse. The lavish cinematic trailer was revealed during the Summer Game Fest livestream event.

Presenter Geoff Keighley kicked off the trailer with a touch of analysis, saying that ZZZ offers “the detail of Genshin Impact with a fast-paced action style.” The “futuristic urban action game,” as he called it, takes place in a city called New Eridu where a vast conspiracy of some sort is running amok.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Old-school beat-’em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is getting a seventh playable character, Casey Jones, developer Tribute Games and Dotemu revealed at Summer Game Fest on Thursday. Jones, the hockey mask-wearing, stick-wielding vigilante, will join Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter, and April O’Neil in the homage to Konami’s Ninja Turtle games of yore.

One Piece Odyssey

Bandai Namco revealed a new look at One Piece Odyssey, a new JRPG based on the long-running anime and manga One Piece. The publisher revealed new information about the Straw Hats’ next big adventure at Summer Game Fest on Thursday.

Saints Row Boss Factory

Volition’s upcoming reboot of Saints Row, titled simply Saints Row, won’t be available until Aug. 23 — but you can go ahead and design your character right now. Saints Row Boss Factory is a pre-release download that’s now available now on all platforms.

Nightingale

Inflexion Games’ first-person fantasy survival game Nightingale appeared Thursday at Summer Game Fest with a new trailer showcasing how its card system mixes with its 3D world.

Nightingale is described as a shared world, player-vs.-environment game in which players will fight and craft through the Victorian fantasy world and visit plenty of different realms. (The cards, it seems, are very important for realm-hopping.)

Layers of Fear

Bloober Team’s taking another stab at its psychological and psychedelic horror franchise Layers of Fear. Layers of Fears, officially announced at Summer Game Fest on Thursday, is slated to be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC Xbox Series X in early 2023.

Judging from the trailer, it’s certainly got that familiar, creepy vibe. The story will not focus on one character; instead, it will unravel across different generations.

Gotham Knights

Batman may be out of the picture in Gotham Knights, but there are still plenty of crimefighters to keep the city safe. The latest DC universe game from WB Games Montreal got a fresh gameplay demo on Thursday during Summer Game Fest, and this time around, the main focus was Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing.

The trailer lets Nightwing introduce himself a bit, before showing off some of his impressive moves in combat. He’s got dual batons, a grappling hook, a projectile-firing weapon, and some fantastic martial arts.

The Last of Us Part 1

A remade version of The Last of Us is launching Sept. 2 on PlayStation 5 and coming later to Windows PC. The remake has a new name, The Last of Us Part 1, to align with the title of the game’s 2020 sequel on PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part 2.

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann confirmed the The Last of Us remake at Summer Game Fest on Thursday, calling the PlayStation 5 re-release the “definitive version” of the game.