Goat Simulator 3 will bring chaos this year, adding multiplayer

Coffee Stain got us once again. No, this was not Dead Island 2, it’s Goat Simulator 3— once again riffing on a Dead Island parody trailer. The Goat Simulator 3 trailed debuted Thursday during Summer Game Fest.

Of course, there is no Goat Simulator 2, and calling it Goat Simulator 3 just makes sense. Chaos. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X in 2022.

Pilgor the goat is back for Goat Simulator 3, this time in a new location — San Angora — which Coffee Stain said has “hidden secrets, quests, collectables” and an ending. Goat Simulator will now have multiplayer, too, for extra chaos; up to four players can roam around as a herd of goats. These goats are customizable, too. Hats, of course, are in the game — and some gear will give goats new abilities.

“Since the release of the first Goat Simulator, it’s come to our attention that it did not really represent reality and how it actually feels to be a goat,” Santiago Ferrero, Coffee Stain creator director, said. “So for the past couple of years, we’ve been doing some googling, and I am pleased to say — we’ve made it. Goat Simulator 3 is by far the greatest goat experience out there. Is it worth the money? Who knows. But will you regret it? Probably.”

Goat Simulator was first released in 2014, and many thought it was an April Fool’s joke.