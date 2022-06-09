Aliens: Dark Descent is a third-person action game absolutely crawling with Xenomorphs

Aliens: Dark Descent is a new third-person action game from Tindalos Interactive. The game was announced during the Summer Game Fest livestreaming event.

The cinematic trailer for Dark Descent shows a small team of Colonial Marines working to move through a base of some kind. Multiple Xenomorphs rush them, pushing them back into the complex. It appears that all hands are lost in the expedition, and only an analog audio recording is left behind. At the end we catch a few seconds of gameplay, which shows a team of four Marines using automatic weapons and a rocket launcher to slow — but not stop — an onrushing wave of creatures.

Tindalos Interactive is best known for its critically acclaimed Battlefleet Gothic series of strategy games set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 originally launched for PC in 2019. Aliens: Dark Descent will be released in 2023 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.