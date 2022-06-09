 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Something’s wrong on Mars in new thriller game Fort Solis

It’s from a new indie studio

By Ana Diaz
Two industry veterans: Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2) have teamed up to work on a new thriller game set on Mars called Fort Solis. The two announced the game on stage at Thursday’s Summer Game Fest.

The debut trailer for the game teased the concept: Space settlers are living on Mars, but then something goes wrong. All we see are snapshots of a space base, locked doors, and red lights that all indicate some sort of threat or mishap. After we watch these frantic but mysterious clips of the base, we see a brief final clip of a man saying, “Something is going on here, and I need to find out what it is.”

Fort Solis being developed by the newly-founded European indie studio Fallen Leaf, as well as Black Drakkar Games. While on stage at Summer Game Fest, Baker and Clark described the game as a fast-paced “thriller” that involves loads of exploring and discovering.

According to the trailer, Fort Solis will be available on Steam.

