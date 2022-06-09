Flashback 2 finally has a release window. Announced during the 2022 Summer Game Fest livestream, the game will be released in winter 2022.

The sequel, developed by Microids Studio Lyon, comes 30 years after the launch of the original cult classic action-adventure game. According to a release, after “defeating the Master Brain in the previous episode, Conrad and his allies are once again facing the Morphs species, threatening all civilizations. Adding insult to injury, Conrad’s best friend Ian is being kidnapped in front of him. Another dirty trick from the Morphs?”

The sequel was originally announced just over a year ago — publisher Microids announced via Twitter that the game was in production. Some members of the original game’s development team are working on Flashback 2, including game designer Thierry Perreau and composer Raphaël Gesqua.

According to a release, Flashback 2 will blend puzzle and action, as players visit familiar locations like Neo Washington or the Jungle — and it will introduce players to new locations, like Neo Tokyo, as well as a mysterious space station. The gameplay teaser shared during the Summer Game Fest presentation looks slick with lots of platforming, climbing, and grappling across a vast sci-fi setting.

Flashback 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in winter 2022. It will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2023.