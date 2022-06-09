 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Zenless Zone Zero is a wild ‘urban action game’ from the developers of Genshin Impact

A vast conspiracy awaits

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest project from Genshin Impact developer miHoYo’s subsidiary, Hoyoverse. The lavish cinematic trailer was revealed during the Summer Game Fest livestream event.

Presenter Geoff Keighley kicked off the trailer with a touch of analysis, saying that ZZZ offers “the detail of Genshin Impact with a fast-paced action style.” The “futuristic urban action game” as he called it takes place in a city called New Eridu where a vast conspiracy of some sort is running amok. According to the official website, players will “live dual identities” and serve as “Proxies” operating in “a warped reality.” The mercenary lifestyle requires players to explore dungeons, called Hollows, with a squad of other players.

The final game will include many different — and likely highly collectible — playable factions. The first to be revealed is called Gentle House, also known as Cunning Hares, comprised of Anby Demara, Nicole Damara, and the cyborg Billy Kid. The trailer itself showed other, as yet unnamed characters in action, taking on heavily-armed soldiers and giant robots in close-quarters melee battle. The most striking design was a tall, lithe fox-man with jet engines for calves.

No platforms or release dates were announced, but a newsletter sign-up is available.

In This Stream

Summer Game Fest 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 26 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

The biggest announcements from Summer Game Fest Live

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Super cute management sim Bear and Breakfast launching in July

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Terrifying spider-train horror game Choo-Choo Charles is coming to consoles too

By Nicole Clark
/ new

In Time Flies, you’ve got limited time to experience the world

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer launching as a stand-alone game

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

New Nightingale trailer shows card systems and survival fantasy

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon