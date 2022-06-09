 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge adds Casey Jones to roster

Six-player mode and release date also revealed

By Michael McWhertor
Old-school beat-’em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is getting a seventh playable character, developer Tribute Games and Dotemu revealed at Summer Game Fest on Thursday. Casey Jones, the hockey mask-wearing, stick-wielding vigilante, will join Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter, and April O’Neil in the homage to Konami’s Ninja Turtle games of yore.

“Casey’s balance of range, speed and power makes him a formidable all-around threat,” the developer said in its reveal.

That wasn’t the only announcement Tribute Games and Dotemu brought with them. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge now has a release date: June 16 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Shredder’s Revenge will be backward compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. The game will cost $24.99.

On top of that, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is also getting a six-player cooperative mode. Enemy groups will scale in size based on the number of players, making six-player multiplayer “a totally intense showdown,” Dotemu said.

