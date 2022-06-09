 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Nightingale trailer shows card systems and survival fantasy

A shared world full of cards and monsters

By Nicole Carpenter
Inflexion Games’ first-person fantasy survival game Nightingale appeared Thursday at Summer Game Fest with a new trailer showcasing how its card system mixes with the 3D world.

“Nightingale is a first-person, PVE, open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends,” Inflexion said on YouTube. “Build, craft, fight and explore as you venture through mystical portals into a variety of amazing and fantastical realms.”

Nightingale is described as a shared world, player-versus-environment game where players will fight and craft through the Victorian fantasy world and visit plenty of different realms. (The cards, it seems, are very important for realm-hopping.)

Judging by the trailer, there are a lot of fancy, eldritch outfits, so you can be very stylish while fighting monsters. Players — known in-game as Realmwalkers — can team up to gather materials and fight Fae (“humanity’s magical rivals”) together.

Nightingale was first revealed in 2021 at The Game Awards, and is being created by veterans of Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

