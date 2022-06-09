 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer launching as a stand-alone game

No release date just yet, though

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Concept art of survivors on a balcony in multiplayer The Last of Us game, Factions Image: Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part 2’s previously announced multiplayer component will launch as a stand-alone game, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann announced during Summer Game Fest on Thursday.

Druckmann said Naughty Dog wasn’t ready to reveal much about the game so far, but he did have a piece of concept art to share, showing two characters overlooking an apocalyptic city. Druckmann did say that the stand-alone multiplayer game will be as big as the developer’s single-player games, “and in some ways bigger.”

“It’s got a story. The way we’re telling the story is very unique to this game,” Druckmann said. “It has a brand-new cast of characters. It takes place in another part of the United States.”

No release date was given, but Druckmann said more information will come next year.

The Last of Us Part 2 was originally announced with a multiplayer component, like the first game. Somewhere along the way, things changed: In 2019, Naughty Dog confirmed that multiplayer wasn’t coming.

In This Stream

Summer Game Fest 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 27 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Monument Valley studio announces turn-based strategy game about memories, regrets

By Maddy Myers
/ new

The biggest announcements from Summer Game Fest Live

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Super cute management sim Bear and Breakfast launching in July

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Terrifying spider-train horror game Choo-Choo Charles is coming to consoles too

By Nicole Clark
/ new

In Time Flies, you’ve got limited time to experience the world

By Nicole Clark
/ new

New Nightingale trailer shows card systems and survival fantasy

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon