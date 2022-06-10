God of War Ragnarok will still come out this year, report says

God of War Ragnarök is expected to launch in November, according to a Bloomberg report. This is despite a report published earlier this week that suggested the game had been delayed to 2023, citing “several European sources.”

The release date for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game will be announced later in June, Bloomberg said. Polygon has reached out to Sony for more information.

God of War Ragnarök, the follow-up to the highly lauded 2018 game God of War, was originally slated for release in 2021 but was later delayed, pushing it into the back half of 2022. God of War Ragnarök’s absence from last week’s State of Play and Thursday’s Summer Game Fest appear to have fueled rumors about the delay.

Bloomberg noted that there’s still a possibility God of War Ragnarök will be delayed again — but that it’s currently still on schedule for a November release date.

God of War Ragnarök will bring Kratos and his son, Atreus, back to Midgard, albeit a few years after the events of the 2018 game. Developer Sony Santa Monica described God of War Ragnarok in September 2021 as the “finale” for Kratos’ Norse saga.

“Together, Kratos and Atreus will have to make a choice about which path they will take,” the developer said at that time. “Whatever they choose will define the fate of all those living in the Nine Realms as Ragnarök approaches.”

Throughout God of War Ragnarök, Kratos and Atreus will face two main antagonists, Freya and Thor, played by Danielle Biscutti (God of War) and Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy).