The Cuphead Show! season 2 is coming to Netflix in August

Cuphead and Mugman are returning to Netflix this summer. Netflix revealed the latest trailer for The Cuphead Show! season 2 on Friday during its Geeked Week presentation, along with an Aug. 19 release date for the new season.

The first season of The Cuphead Show! featured 12 episodes and originally premiered in February of this year. After the first season, Netflix ordered another 36 episodes of the show, which will run in blocks of 12 starting with the release of season 2. Eventually, the show will have released 48 total episodes.

Each episode of The Cuphead Show! is written by Deeki Deke, Clay Morrow, Adam Paloian, Cosmo Segurson, and Dave Wasson. The series is animated by Lighthouse Studios, along with a few other collaborating studios like Screen Novelties, which provides the stop-motion animation. The series stars Tru Valentino as the voice of Cuphead, Frank Todaro as the voice of Mugman, Grey Griffin as the voice of Ms. Chalice, and Wayne Brady as the voice of King Dice.