Final Fantasy 7 anniversary stream raises hopes of Remake Part 2 reveal

Square Enix will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its classic role-playing game, Final Fantasy 7, with a “short and sweet” livestream next week, on June 16.

The stream will be around 10 minutes long, according to the Final Fantasy 7 Twitter account. It will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT.

The stream’s existence raises hopes that Square Enix has something to show of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. Back in January, it was announced that the company plans to reveal the game at some point this year.

Tetsuya Nomura, director of the first Final Fantasy 7 Remake, didn’t entirely squash such hopes with the following comment: “At only around 10 minutes long, [the stream] will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling.” The tweet featured the hashtags for Final Fantasy 7 Remake and multiplayer spinoff Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, as well as for the 25th anniversary.

It's also possible that Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, a mobile RPG that retells the events of Final Fantasy 7 and all its various spinoffs, will be featured.