The Old Guard 2 gets 2 more action stars in Uma Thurman, Henry Golding

The Old Guard is getting a little bigger for its sequel. Uma Thurman and Henry Golding are both coming aboard The Old Guard 2, Netflix announced Friday. The two action stars will join the main cast of the original movie, including Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and KiKi Layne, who are all returning for the sequel.

Based on the graphic novel series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard follows a group of immortal beings tasked with protecting the world and humanity from existential threats.

We don’t know what roles Thurman or Golding will play, but neither of them is a stranger to the type of fantastical over-the-top action of the Old Guard series. Golding took over the role of G.I. Joe fan favorite Snake Eyes in 2021, while Thurman famously played The Bride in both parts of Quentin Tarantino’s revenge saga Kill Bill.

The Old Guard turned into a massive sensation when it was released in 2020, quickly climbing to the top of Netflix’s movie charts. Rucka is returning to write the sequel, but Prince-Bythewood passed off directing duties to Victoria Mahoney; Prince-Bythewood remains a producer.

Netflix has yet to announce a release window for The Old Guard 2. For hints at the territory that the sequel may explore, check out our interview with Rucka about the original film’s final scene.