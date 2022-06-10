 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dragon Age animated series coming to Netflix in December

BioWare’s Dragon Age: Absolution may have ties to Dreadwolf

By Michael McWhertor
BioWare’s fantasy role-playing game franchise, Dragon Age, is coming to Netflix as an animated series. Netflix announced Dragon Age: Absolution on Friday at its Geeked Week event, unveiling a trailer for the six-episode animated series, which will debut in December.

According to the series’ official description, Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter, the oldest surviving human nation in Thedas, which is ruled by a powerful, magic-wielding government. Incidentally, Tevinter is said to be the location for BioWare’s next Dragon Age video game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Absolution promises an “ensemble of new characters inspired by, and authentic to, Dragon Age lore; including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises,” according to Netflix.

Dragon Age: Absolution was created in collaboration with BioWare, Netflix says, produced by Red Dog Culture House (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) and created by showrunner Mairghread Scott, whose writing credits include Transformers: Robots in Disguise and the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series.

