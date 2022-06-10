 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Downwell creator releases new game Poinpy on Netflix

By Ana Diaz
As part of a growing catalogue of games offerings, Netflix announced the addition of Poinpy, a colorful climbing game with an adorable 2D art style. The game was created by Ojiro Fumoto, the maker of Downwell, and is available to Netflix subscribers (at no additional cost) on mobile devices as of Friday.

Publisher Devolver Digital announced the title as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week in partnership Summer Games Fest on Friday. Poinpy’s debut trailer showed a bright and colorful world. In the game, you’ll play as an adorable little critter who jumps up platforms, à la Doodle Jump, to collect fruit to make juice for a very adorable, but very ferocious beast.

To get Poinpy, all you need to do is to open up your Netflix app on your phone, search “Poinpy,” and then the app will take you to the download. (You’ll need an active Netflix subscription to get it.)

Poinpy came as part of a slew of games-related announcements from the streaming service. The game is part of the company’s growing offering of mobile games to come to the streaming service.

