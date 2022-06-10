Wow! Netflix made the game from The Queen’s Gambit

If you watched The Queen’s Gambit in 2020 and thought to yourself wow, I wish I could play the game Beth Harmon plays and be as totally awesome at is as she is, and also look just as great as Anya Taylor-Joy does in all her stylish period-drama clothes, then boy, do we have good news for you! Netflix is making The Queen’s Gambit game into an actual game.

Now you can play chess alongside Beth, Benny, and other characters from the show, and also visit some of the show’s iconic locations, like the Las Vegas hotel and the ceiling of Beth’s orphanage. It’s all free through your existing Netflix account. Unfortunately, if you want the real, tangible feeling of chess pieces, well... not sure where you’re gonna find that, but best of luck to you.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess will also include online play and chess lessons. It will not include fashionable quotes or aesthetic mental breakdowns — if you’re interested in that, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

The Queen’s Gambit miniseries is available on Netflix; the game does not have a release date yet, but it will be available through the Netflix app on mobile devices.