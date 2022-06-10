 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dota: Dragon’s Blood’s third season debuts in August

From Valve and Netflix Animation, Dota: Dragon’s Blood - Book 3 is coming on Aug. 11

By Nicole Carpenter
Image: Valve/Netflix Animation

Dota: Dragon’s Blood - Book 3 will debut on Aug. 11, Netflix Animation announced during the company’s Geeked Week broadcast on Friday. Few other details regarding the upcoming season were revealed, save for a screenshot of Mirana pointing an arrow at the viewer.

Shortly afterward, Dota: Dragon’s Blood animators Studio Mir (also responsible for The Legend of Korra) posted a teaser of a few seconds on Twitter featuring the Invoker and an ornate, magical book that opens on its own.

Fans have been eager for Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 3 following the end of season 2, but it seems they’ll have to wait longer for any more information about the upcoming debut. Both Mirana and the Invoker have been in Dota: Dragon’s Blood since its first season, and it looks like their stories will continue in Book 3.

Based on Valve’s MOBA video game Dota 2, Dota: Dragon’s Blood debuted on Netflix in 2021. The second season arrived in January 2022.

