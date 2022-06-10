Castlevania returns to Netflix with new animated series, Nocturne

The Castlevania animated series will return to Netflix for a new project, Castlevania: Nocturne, the streaming service announced Friday during its Geeked Week event. A release date for more Castlevania animation wasn’t announced, with Netflix confirming only that Nocturne was now in production.

The new Castlevania series will focus on Richter Belmont, star of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night. If it’s accurate to the video game canon, it would be set centuries after the existing Castlevania animated series. The previous Castlevania series focused on Trevor Belmont and his allies Sypha Belnades and Alucard.

Castlevania: Nocturne is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde, who worked on the previous Castlevania series that streamed on Netflix from 2017 to 2021, and creator/writer Clive Bradley. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation will also return for Nocturne.

Warren Ellis, writer and executive producer on the original Castlevania series, will not return to the franchise following a series of misconduct allegations against him.