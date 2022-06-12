Forza Motorsport returns to Xbox Series X and PC in 2023

The newest installment in the Forza franchise is coming out next year. Microsoft announced the release date of Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport during its 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, along with a new trailer for the game.

Forza Motorsport was first announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase in 2020, but not much information about the game was actually revealed. Unlike previous mainline entries to the Forza series, the new game won’t have a number in its title — though it would be number eight, if you’re keeping track.

Over the last decade, the Forza series of racing games has been split into two separate subseries. Forza Motorsport’s numbered entries focus on the track-based racing that the series originally made its name on. The second franchise, Forza Horizon, sends players into fictionalized real-life cities and environments for an open-world driving adventure. Forza’s last two entries have been Horizon games, which makes this year’s title the first Motorsport entry since 2017.

As with most of Microsoft’s other first-party games in the last few years, Forza Motorsports will be released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and will be available on Game Pass as soon as it launches.