Rick and Morty’s creator is making a comedic first-person shooter

Fans of Rick and Morty’s bizarre and zany worlds have a new video game to look forward to. Justin Roiland, a co-creator behind the raunchy animated series and later Solar Opposites announced a new first-person shooter called High on Life. It is being developed by the games studio he helped found, Squanch Games, and is scheduled to be released in 2022. The developers released a debut trailer for the game at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

High on Life is currently being developed for Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Prior to this, Squanch Games developed the 2019 action-platformer Trover Saves the Universe. That game follows a recent high school grad who becomes the most deadly bounty hunter in the universe, after taking up arms to defend Earth from a horde of aliens trying to use humanity to make drugs.

Instead of using a regular old gun, players will use talking guns that have unique personalities, attributes, and “provide their own narrative take on what’s going on,” a news release said. Bounty hunters will work with or against NPCs, find upgrades, and collect more guns. Here is a more in-depth description of the game from the developers:

Bounty hunters will travel between planets during their adventure, visiting memorable locations like a dense and dangerous jungle, a city built deep inside an asteroid, and a variety of other dynamic and changing worlds. Players will run into dangerous local wildlife, help (or help) a bunch of alien weirdos, and test their mettle against a variety of Hunter Challenges. And you’ll never be alone because your guns talk!

“I wanted to make games that I wanted to play, and that was the spark that sort of lit the fire of Squanch Games.” Roiland said in a press release, “Then we shipped Trover, we shipped Accounting+, and now we’re on this absolute dream game that we were kind of building towards this whole time.”

From the looks it it, a lot of the emphasis will be on exploration and the different guns and their personalities. Below you can view more screenshots from the game.