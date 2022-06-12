 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rick and Morty’s creator is making a comedic first-person shooter

High on Life is a new game from Justin Roiland

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Fans of Rick and Morty’s bizarre and zany worlds have a new video game to look forward to. Justin Roiland, a co-creator behind the raunchy animated series and later Solar Opposites announced a new first-person shooter called High on Life. It is being developed by the games studio he helped found, Squanch Games, and is scheduled to be released in 2022. The developers released a debut trailer for the game at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

High on Life is currently being developed for Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Prior to this, Squanch Games developed the 2019 action-platformer Trover Saves the Universe. That game follows a recent high school grad who becomes the most deadly bounty hunter in the universe, after taking up arms to defend Earth from a horde of aliens trying to use humanity to make drugs.

Instead of using a regular old gun, players will use talking guns that have unique personalities, attributes, and “provide their own narrative take on what’s going on,” a news release said. Bounty hunters will work with or against NPCs, find upgrades, and collect more guns. Here is a more in-depth description of the game from the developers:

Bounty hunters will travel between planets during their adventure, visiting memorable locations like a dense and dangerous jungle, a city built deep inside an asteroid, and a variety of other dynamic and changing worlds. Players will run into dangerous local wildlife, help (or help) a bunch of alien weirdos, and test their mettle against a variety of Hunter Challenges. And you’ll never be alone because your guns talk!

“I wanted to make games that I wanted to play, and that was the spark that sort of lit the fire of Squanch Games.” Roiland said in a press release, “Then we shipped Trover, we shipped Accounting+, and now we’re on this absolute dream game that we were kind of building towards this whole time.”

From the looks it it, a lot of the emphasis will be on exploration and the different guns and their personalities. Below you can view more screenshots from the game.

  • Image: Squanch Games
  • Image: Squanch Games
  • Image: Squanch Games

In This Stream

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 21 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Persona series is coming to Xbox

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

By Nicole Carpenter and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon