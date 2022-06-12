 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Overwatch 2 launches in October, will be free to play

Blizzard’s sequel will arrive in early access

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Overwatch 2 will launch on Oct. 4 as a free-to-play game, Activision Blizzard announced Sunday alongside Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The October launch for the hero-based shooter is being called an “early access” release for the player-versus-player component of Overwatch 2, and will bring at least two new heroes — Sojourn and Junker Queen — to the Overwatch roster.

The sequel to Overwatch will also launch with at least two new maps (one set in Toronto and one in New York City), a new game mode called Push, and a variety of hero reworks that have been in beta testing since early 2022. Overwatch 2 will also usher in the new five-versus-five team composition that’s been in testing and played in the Overwatch League.

Blizzard did not provide a release date for Overwatch 2’s mission-based PvE component, which is still in development.

In Blizzard’s announcement trailer, the developer also showed off new character designs and cosmetics for portions of the cast, including previously unrevealed tweaks to D.Va and Symmetra. Blizzard said it plans to reveal more details about Overwatch 2 in a separate stream on June 16.

Overwatch 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X when it launches in October. The game will support cross-platform play and cross-platform progression.

In This Stream

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 21 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Persona series is coming to Xbox

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

By Nicole Carpenter and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon