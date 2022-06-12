Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: All the news, trailers, and announcements

Welcome to another installment of not-E3 2022! This Sunday, June 10, Microsoft is hosting The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, a livestream event starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’ll stream on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as the Xbox ASL Twitch channel. The showcase will be streamed live on social media as well, via Xbox’s Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok accounts.

Microsoft has kept mum about specific games that will be featured in the event, simply stating that the livestream “will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world” and that it will cover “everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

Keep up with all the announcements below in Polygon’s StoryStream.