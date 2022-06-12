Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

Diablo 4 will be released sometime in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced Sunday during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The new trailer for the action-RPG revealed the Necromancer, the game’s fifth and final class, who can summon undead minions to do their bidding. Diablo 4 will also come to current-gen consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — in addition to the previous generation of consoles. The announcement came hours after Blizzard opened up pre-registration for Diablo 4’s beta period on the game’s website.

In addition to the Necromancer, the trailer showed a good deal of gameplay, including the large-scale co-op events that can happen in the open world. In the open world, players can interact with other players they’re not in a party with. And the game offers cross-play, cross-progression across PC and consoles, and couch co-op.

Diablo 4 was announced alongside Overwatch 2 during BlizzCon 2019. Development of both games has taken longer than expected, however — and Blizzard announced in November 2021 that both might be pushed as far back as 2023. Despite those delays, Blizzard has been pretty forthcoming with new information about Diablo 4 over the years, including a look at the game’s character classes, artwork, and player customization.

In the years since Diablo 4’s announcement, Blizzard has released two other Diablo titles: Diablo 2: Resurrected, the Diablo 2 remake, in 2021, and Diablo Immortal, a free-to-play Diablo game that launched on June 2.