Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Microsoft hosted its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, curating more than 90 minutes’ worth of news, trailers, and announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and third-party studios. That’s including Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft intends to acquire in a $68.7 billion deal.

The entire showcase focused on games that will be playable within the next year (with one major exception), Microsoft said. Missed the show? Here are all the announcements coming out of Microsoft’s big event.

Microsoft started its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase with Redfall, Arkane Austin’s co-op, open-world horror game set in Massachusetts. The broadcast featured an extended look at Redfall’s vampire-shooting gameplay and four playable characters. Redfall will launch in 2023.

How long have we been waiting for Hollow Knight Silksong? It’s felt like forever. It’ll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass — but a release date wasn’t announced.

High on Life is the next game from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, launching in 2022.

Riot Games is launching all of its games to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, and is essentially giving away hundreds of dollars of free stuff for subscribers: all League of Legends champions, all Valorant agents, and much more.

A new trailer debuted for A Plague Tale: Requiem. It’s expected out this year, and will be on Xbox Game Pass day one. So many rats!

Forza Motorsport was announced for 2023, with an extended look at lots of its details, like the way paint flakes off your cars.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Looks like Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting some new airplanes and other goodies for the franchise’s 40th anniversary. This is expected out in November 2022.

Do you want to learn to fly a Pelican? You can do that in Microsoft Flight Simulator starting Sunday.

Blizzard Entertainment announced Sunday that Overwatch 2 will be released in October, with Junker Queen as its new playable hero. It’ll be free-to-play when it launches. Early access begins Oct. 4.

Ara: History Untold

Oxide Games premiered Ara: History Untold, a real-time strategy game.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isles

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isles is coming to Xbox and PC on June 21.

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players will soon be able to leave the Wasteland and head into the Pitt. This was already announced, but Bethesda showed a little trailer during the Microsoft event.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is getting Hot Wheels DLC on July 19.

Surprise! Ark 2 stars Vin Diesel, and is now expected in 2023.

Scorn

Launching Oct. 22, Scorn looks incredibly gross. Lots of veiny appendages!

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn looks to be about killing gods, and it’s coming in 2023.

The rumors were true! Minecraft is getting a strategy spinoff called Minecraft Legends. It’s expected in 2023.

Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier is a chill farming simulator — and, oh yeah, there are mechs.

Gunfire Reborn Oct 2022

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

A game about a detective and a demon, coming in 2023.

As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls is a branching game about family secrets, launching July 19. It can be played solo or with up to eight players.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint is launching on Xbox on June 23. It was originally released last year on PC.

Obsidian Entertainment’s next game is Pentiment, set in 16th century Bavaria, launching in November.

Grounded

Grounded is leaving Xbox Game Preview in September.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

This is a “a fast-paced stealth platformer game” from Baby Robot, published by Raw Fury.

Diablo 4 doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s expected out in 2023. Plus, a new character class was revealed — necromancer. It’ll have cross-play and cross-progression when it’s released.

Sea of Thieves

A Sea of Thieves update will let seafaring folks become captains, which includes naming ships and customizing and decorating them. Plus, there was a song! Season 7 is coming June 21.

Ravenlok

Ravenlok, “an action-packed fairytale,” will be released in 2023.

Cocoon

Cocoon is coming in 2023 from publisher Annapurna Interactive, developed by the gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside.

Wo Long: Final Dynasty

Wo Long: Final Dynasty is a dark fantasy set in the Later Han Dynasty from Team Ninja, coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC. Royal will come Oct. 21 with the other two games coming later. All three games will be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Hideo Kojima’s next game project will be in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, the esteemed developer himself announced. Neither Kojima nor Microsoft shared any more details than that, unfortunately — other than it being a “completely new game.”

Starfield got an extended gameplay trailer during Microsoft’s event. Bethesda director Todd Howard was on hand to show off the space gameplay and character creation, which looks incredible and ambitious. You can build a spaceship and choose its crew!