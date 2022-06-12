Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox game

Kojima Productions is working on a new project with Xbox Game Studios, head of Xbox Phil Spencer and Hideo Kojima announced Sunday at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Kojima’s next game is still something of a mystery, however. He and Microsoft only announced plans to collaborate on a new game, but did not reveal a title or show gameplay of the project.

Kojima described the project as a “completely new game” and one that Kojima himself “has always wanted to make.” And it sounds like Kojima Productions’ new game will utilize Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology for ... whatever it is that Kojima plans to make.

“There is a game I have always wanted to make,” Kojima said in translated remarks. “It’s a completely new game that no one have ever seen or experienced before. I’ve waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry’s trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.

“It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future.”

Kojima is best known for creating and overseeing the Metal Gear franchise while at Konami. He left that company to form his own, Kojima Productions, in 2015. Kojima Productions’ most recent game is Death Stranding, the studio’s 2019 debut title. That game was developed as part of a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment, and was originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Death Stranding has since been ported to Windows PC and PlayStation 5.