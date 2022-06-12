The Persona series is coming to Xbox

Finally, fans will be able to play more of the Persona games on non-PlayStation platforms. The beloved role-playing game franchise is heading to Xbox consoles, Atlus announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Royal will arrive Oct. 21, with the other two games launching sometime in 2023. All three games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Persona series is a turn-based JRPG series from Atlus known for its distinct, anime-like style and dramatic stories that follow the lives of its teenage fighters. The most recent entry in the mainline series was Persona 5 Royal, which expanded the original version of Persona 5. Its protagonist, Joker, came to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a fighter.

Many of the Persona games have been locked away on various PlayStation platforms. A recent Musou spinoff, Persona 5 Strikers, came out in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. However, the mainline games haven’t gotten as many non-PlayStation releases. Persona 4 Golden came to Windows PC in 2020, roughly eight years after its initial release. Prior to that release, Golden was only available on PlayStation Vita, and it is the only mainline game in the series to get a Windows PC release.