 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Play as all League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Valorant characters with Xbox Game Pass

Riot will unlock crucial content in their games for subscribers

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new
A Valorant hero looks at a digital pad Image: Riot Games

Riot Games made a surprise appearance at the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase on Sunday.

Riot co-founder Marc Merrill revealed that his studio will partner with Xbox Game Pass this year, offering hundreds of dollars worth of content to subscribers: All League of Legends Champions, Valorant Agents, and Wild Rift Champions will come to Game Pass Ultimate. Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra players will get some bonuses as well.

League of Legends is one of the biggest video games of all time, and Riot’s competitive shooter Valorant is also extremely popular. Both games offer players unique characters to take into battle, and are constantly adding more. Wild Rift, the mobile version of League of Legends, works similarly. Normally, players need to purchase these heroes with an in-game currency that takes a long time to earn, or real-world money. Opening these characters up to all Game Pass subscribers removes a major barrier to entry for Riot fans.

The announcement also revealed that Teamfight Tactics players will get a rotation of Little Legends — tiny player avatars — by subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate. Subscribers will also unlock a Foundations Set for Legends of Runeterra, Riot’s PvP card game.

However, this Game Pass deal won’t happen immediately. Riot and Xbox will reveal more about their partnership in “the coming months.”

In This Stream

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 21 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Persona series is coming to Xbox

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

By Nicole Carpenter and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon