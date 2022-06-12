 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Redfall’s meddling kids get together to fight vampires by the seashore

Arkane’s cooperative shooter is on the way to Xbox Game Pass in 2023

By Owen S. Good
Redfall, Arkane Studios’ open-world, cooperative shooter, got another five-minute gameplay trailer to kick off the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

In the long reveal, players were treated to a post-apocalyptic vampire hellscape situated on a New England seaside town where the sun is in permanent eclipse and the tides have all receded. Four playable heroes make up Redfall’s cast, each with special talents and gadgets. Redfall is a solo-able experience, Arkane Studios Austin says, but it’s built primarily with multiplayer in mind.

The player characters can either tackle threats with stealth and sync-shots, or empty their clips should the shit go down. One character wields impressive psychokinetic abilities, another is a combat engineer who can control the battlefield, a third is a cryptid-hunting TV star with a jolly British accent.

Redfall is due to launch in early 2023 on Windows PC and Xbox Series X — in the next 12 months, the company said. The game will launch simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass.

