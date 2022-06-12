 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ark 2 coming in 2023, set on a new planet

Executive producer Vin Diesel is front and center in the new trailer

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Ark 2, the sequel to the 2017 hit survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, won’t arrive until 2023. That’s a year later than originally expected.

First announced in 2020, Ark 2 will take place on an entirely new planet. Dinosaurs are still around, having traveled with their human masters, according to Sunday’s trailer. It’s unclear what other dangers await players.

Vin Diesel is still attached to the project, and he is featured prominently in the trailer. The Xbox console exclusive is also expected to be available for Windows PC. The new trailer notes that the “real-time footage” was captured in Unreal Engine 5.

The original Ark: Survival Evolved was released in 2017 and became an overnight viral sensation. It blends survival gameplay with elaborate crafting and training of prehistoric animals. The game includes primitive weaponry as well as much more advanced armor and guns, providing players a long and compelling journey from the beaches, through its underground dungeons, and beyond. Microsoft added Ark to the Xbox Game Pass library in January 2019, and it’s been with the service since then.

In This Stream

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 21 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Persona series is coming to Xbox

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

By Nicole Carpenter and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon