A Plague Tale: Requiem gets a new gameplay trailer

So many rats

By Nicole Clark
A new gameplay trailer for action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem was shared at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

It is once again rat time. The trailer shows off more sneaking and backstabbing in a plague-ridden world — and, of course, more lobbing fireballs at swarming, writhing piles of rats. Protagonist Amicia dashes around them, sometimes even using them to take down her enemies. Gameplay appears to be heavily stealth-based, against a mix of realistic and supernatural enemies.

In the sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, orphans Amicia and Hugo travel south. The two “attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse,” according to Xbox Wire, and “when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats.” The siblings make their way to a “prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.”

This sequel will take players to a new region inspired by medieval France, according to Xbox Wire. The game leaves behind the “overcast atmosphere of 14th century Aquitaine” in favor of Provence.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will come to Xbox Series X and PC sometime in 2022, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

