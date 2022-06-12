 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn is games’ newest blend of magic and musketfire

Coming to Xbox in 2023, and Game Pass the same day

By Owen S. Good
new

Video games’ next foray into a magic-meets-gunpowder setting is Flintlock: the Siege of Dawn, an open-world RPG adventure coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X in 2023. Flintlock will also be available day-one via Xbox Game Pass.

Flintlock gives off heavy Greedfall or New World vibes with its combination of melee, magic, and muskets. Protagonist Nor and her companion, Enki, will “embark on an epic journey of vengeance, gunpowder, and magic in humanity’s last stand.”

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is developed by A44, makers of 2019’s Soulslike Ashen. It’s published by Kepler Interactive, a label run collectively by A44 and six other independent developers, including Sifu maker Sloclap.

