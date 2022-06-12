 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

With a mix of classics and new day-one games

By Nicole Clark
Microsoft Game Pass logo on green patterned background Illustration: James Bareham/Polygon

A lineup of the games coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months was shared at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on Sunday. The list is packed with great titles, including a mix of classics, as well as games that have yet to be released: From League of Legends to Persona 5 Royal. Here’s what to expect on the video game subscription service during the coming year.

Xbox Game Pass lineup from June 2022 to June 2023 Image: Xbox/Twitch

Here’s the list of games, shown for 2022:

  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
  • Sea of Thieves Season 7
  • Somerville
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Valheim
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Grounded
  • Lightyear Frontier
  • Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt
  • Overwatch 2
  • High On Life
  • Atomic Heart
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Scorn
  • Pentiment
  • Halo Infinite Season 3
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition
  • Party Animals
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Hello Neighbor 2
  • The Callisto Protocol

And for 2023:

  • Diablo 4
  • Redfall
  • Starfield
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Ara: History Untold
  • Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
  • Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • League of Legends
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Valorant
  • Teamfight Tactics
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Ark 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Persona 3 Portable
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Replaced
  • Ereban: Shadow Legacy
  • Ravenlok
  • Dead Space
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox
  • Cocoon

