Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

A lineup of the games coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months was shared at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on Sunday. The list is packed with great titles, including a mix of classics, as well as games that have yet to be released: From League of Legends to Persona 5 Royal. Here’s what to expect on the video game subscription service during the coming year.

Here’s the list of games, shown for 2022:

Naraka: Bladepoint

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

As Dusk Falls

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

Sea of Thieves Season 7

Somerville

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Valheim

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Grounded

Lightyear Frontier

Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt

Overwatch 2

High On Life

Atomic Heart

Gunfire Reborn

Persona 5 Royal

Scorn

Pentiment

Halo Infinite Season 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

Party Animals

Slime Rancher 2

Hello Neighbor 2

The Callisto Protocol

And for 2023: